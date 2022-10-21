Turn over a new investment leaf, this Diwali4 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 07:55 AM IST
- Deepawali bonuses help to alleviate some of the burden of the extra expenses incurred during the festive period
Diwali is one of India's most important and auspicious festivals, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness. Spirits are usually high around this time and everyone is willing to indulge a little bit, whether it is on sweets, luxury items, gifts, travel. As working professionals, we can all agree that the joy of receiving a notification on our phone that says, ‘Deepawali bonus credited’ is unparalleled! For Indian households, it is one of the most awaited event of the year.