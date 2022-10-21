Turn over a new investment leaf, this Diwali

One of the biggest lessons to be learned from the recent pandemic and the continued upheaval in the macro environment, is that nothing in life can be predicted. In this case, the only thing that we can do is follow the Boy Scouts motto to ‘Be Prepared’. An Emergency Fund can be one of the core components of your investment portfolio to cushion any financial troubles and ensure access to liquidity in a short time. The festive period can be a good time to create one for yourself (in case you don’t have one). Basis individual needs, one may consider investing in Overnight Funds, Liquid Funds, etc.

