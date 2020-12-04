Turn setbacks into money lessons for a safe future

Mittal got his first job in a multi-national bank around 2010. However, within a year or so, the bank outsourced its operations to an Indian company, and asked the staff to move to a Pune-based company. Since he didn’t want to move out of Delhi and his job became redundant at the MNC, he suddenly found himself jobless. “Like most others my age then, I spent all the salary that came and didn’t focus on saving at all. I was single and didn’t really have any responsibilities then," said Mittal, 36. As a result, when he lost his job, he had no savings or investments to fall back on. “Though my parents came forward to support me, as we live in a joint family setup, the setback helped me realize how important it is to save right from the beginning," he said.