Why more homeowners are opting for an Airbnb listing over renting7 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:46 PM IST
It offers people a handsome monthly income stream that is significantly higher than a standard rental yield.
Globetrotters are always on the search for good, cheap accommodation. And that is good news for people offering homestays via platforms like Airbnb. The Airbnb story, though, is not new in India. For the last several years, many homeowners in the country have been subletting a part of their home, mostly to tenants initially and then to travellers via online portals. But, the concept has now evolved into a full-fledged BnB (bed and breakfast) business opportunity.