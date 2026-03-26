Turned 60? Here are 5 smart asset allocation strategies for a secure retirement

When you turn 60, it is more than just a birthday; this day signals a change of guard and can be considered a financial milestone. Your focus should now shift from building wealth to conserving and preserving it. The main objective after turning 60 should be to generate a steady flow of income.
Smart asset allocation is fundamental to enjoying a stress-free, comforting retirement. Proper planning and paying attention to important expenses, such as inflation, unexpected medical costs, or market-related volatility, are imperative as they can easily eat into your hard-earned savings.
Once an individual turns 60, they cross over from their earning age; this is why at this age, your portfolio must be prepared for balance, safety, consistent regular income and growth. A very high allocation of equities in such a case results in extreme volatility and unnecessary risk.
Whereas, if you put a very high proportion of your wealth in fixed-return assets, i.e., fixed deposits, bank savings accounts, etc., you may risk failing to beat inflation. That is why well-thought-out asset allocation can help you strategically spread your investments across different asset classes to protect your portfolio and generate consistent returns, along with regular income to fund retirement.
Even if you have turned 60, the role of proper planning cannot be ignored. A systematic approach towards wealth management can make a huge difference to your retirement experience.
To succeed in such a case, you should sit down with a certified financial advisor to plan your investments and asset allocation strategy, ensuring your financial objectives are aligned with your risk tolerance, health, and current financial reality. The right approach here can foster peace of mind and economic prosperity.
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