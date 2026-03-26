Turned 60? Here are 5 smart asset allocation strategies for a secure retirement

Discover smart asset allocation strategies for retirement that safeguard your savings, boost growth, and secure a steady income for a worry-free, comfortable future.

Shivam Shukla
Updated26 Mar 2026, 03:04 PM IST
Balanced asset allocation ensures steady income and protection for retirement savings.
Balanced asset allocation ensures steady income and protection for retirement savings.

When you turn 60, it is more than just a birthday; this day signals a change of guard and can be considered a financial milestone. Your focus should now shift from building wealth to conserving and preserving it. The main objective after turning 60 should be to generate a steady flow of income.

Smart asset allocation is fundamental to enjoying a stress-free, comforting retirement. Proper planning and paying attention to important expenses, such as inflation, unexpected medical costs, or market-related volatility, are imperative as they can easily eat into your hard-earned savings.

Why asset allocation matters during retirement

Once an individual turns 60, they cross over from their earning age; this is why at this age, your portfolio must be prepared for balance, safety, consistent regular income and growth. A very high allocation of equities in such a case results in extreme volatility and unnecessary risk.

Also Read | Build a strong retirement corpus even when starting at 40

Whereas, if you put a very high proportion of your wealth in fixed-return assets, i.e., fixed deposits, bank savings accounts, etc., you may risk failing to beat inflation. That is why well-thought-out asset allocation can help you strategically spread your investments across different asset classes to protect your portfolio and generate consistent returns, along with regular income to fund retirement.

5 smart ways to allocate capital for a happy retirement

  1. The 70/30 approach: In this allocation approach, you can invest 70% of your wealth in safer, more predictable debt instruments, such as fixed deposits, senior citizen schemes (SCSS), and government bonds. Then the remaining 30% of your wealth can be allocated towards balanced mutual funds and direct equities to beat inflation. This way, you can form a comprehensive and safe asset allocation strategy.
  2. The 50-30-20 rule: In this capital allocation rule, wealth is divided into three buckets: 50% to debt, 30% to equities, and 20% to liquid funds. Such an approach ensures both capital appreciation and safety while keeping some funds in liquid form to cover unforeseen expenses, such as sudden accidents or medical emergencies.
  3. Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWP): There are numerous mutual funds and retirement-oriented schemes that permit monthly withdrawals, providing investors with a consistent income flow without aggressively dipping into the principal. Before investing in such systematic withdrawal plans, you should have a clear understanding of your monthly expenses. Then you can plan your investments accordingly and proceed with the most appropriate withdrawal plan.
  4. Life annuities: A significant portion of your corpus can also be committed towards annuities to ensure that you can lock in guaranteed income for life. Furthermore, annuities can be immediate, deferred, fixed or variable depending entirely on the kind of plan and option an investor chooses. To ensure accurate decision-making, you should understand this asset class and diligently compare plans to meet your expected lifestyle needs.
  5. Emergency fund in liquid assets: As a matter of rule, you should keep six to 12 months of your monthly expenses in liquid investments. They can be ultra-short-term funds or bank savings accounts to ensure that you are prepared to meet sudden expenses and are not forced into unwanted personal loans, breaking long-term fixed deposits or cashing in on mutual funds.

Why expert advice is crucial

Even if you have turned 60, the role of proper planning cannot be ignored. A systematic approach towards wealth management can make a huge difference to your retirement experience.

Also Read | Proven investment lessons from ‘Think and Grow Rich’ for wealth creation

To succeed in such a case, you should sit down with a certified financial advisor to plan your investments and asset allocation strategy, ensuring your financial objectives are aligned with your risk tolerance, health, and current financial reality. The right approach here can foster peace of mind and economic prosperity.

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Wealth ManagementPersonal Finance
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