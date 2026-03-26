Turned 60? Here are 5 smart asset allocation strategies for a secure retirement

The 70/30 approach : In this allocation approach, you can invest 70% of your wealth in safer, more predictable debt instruments, such as fixed deposits, senior citizen schemes (SCSS) , and government bonds. Then the remaining 30% of your wealth can be allocated towards balanced mutual funds and direct equities to beat inflation. This way, you can form a comprehensive and safe asset allocation strategy.

The 50-30-20 rule : In this capital allocation rule, wealth is divided into three buckets: 50% to debt, 30% to equities , and 20% to liquid funds. Such an approach ensures both capital appreciation and safety while keeping some funds in liquid form to cover unforeseen expenses, such as sudden accidents or medical emergencies.

Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWP) : There are numerous mutual funds and retirement-oriented schemes that permit monthly withdrawals, providing investors with a consistent income flow without aggressively dipping into the principal. Before investing in such systematic withdrawal plans , you should have a clear understanding of your monthly expenses. Then you can plan your investments accordingly and proceed with the most appropriate withdrawal plan.

Life annuities : A significant portion of your corpus can also be committed towards annuities to ensure that you can lock in guaranteed income for life. Furthermore, annuities can be immediate, deferred, fixed or variable depending entirely on the kind of plan and option an investor chooses. To ensure accurate decision-making, you should understand this asset class and diligently compare plans to meet your expected lifestyle needs.