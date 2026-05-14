Turning 60? Here are the top 5 health insurance plans for senior citizens in 2026

Senior citizens' health insurance plans should offer better claim support, chronic illness coverage, restoration benefits and flexible features. These 2026 plans will help protect the elderly against rising healthcare costs.

Shivam Shukla
Published14 May 2026, 06:27 PM IST
Check out these senior citizens' health insurance plans you can consider in 2026.
Check out these senior citizens' health insurance plans you can consider in 2026.

If you are aged 60 or above, even a single hospitalisation can decisively alter decades of retirement savings. The focus on availing health insurance after 60 should therefore be holistic and comprehensive, rather than just on premium amounts, as claim performance matters as much as premiums.

Keeping this fundamental aspect in mind, let us look at some of the top health insurance plans offered by reputable insurers such as HDFC ERGO, ICICI Lombard, Niva Bupa, and Aditya Birla, among others. It will help you make a prudent decision before choosing a health insurance plan for yourself (if you are a senior citizen) or your parents (if you have older parents).

Furthermore, when deciding on a particular health insurance plan, factors such as incurred claim ratios, the unlimited restoration feature, lower waiting periods, and flexibility in chronic case benefits must be considered, among others.

These factors show that health insurance for senior citizens is not just about basic hospitalisation coverage. Aspirants now expect wider cashless hospital access and better protection features against lifestyle diseases.

Also Read | IRDAI forms sub-committee to strengthen health insurance ecosystem in India

Focus is on major diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, obesity and cardiac problems. This is because these diseases are among the most common among senior citizens in India. Let us review the basic features of the plans offered by these leading health insurance companies.

Top senior citizens' health insurance plans – a comparison

Important Feature

Niva Bupa ReAssure 3.0

HDFC ERGO Optima Secure

ICICI Lombard Elevate

Aditya Birla Activ One Max

ManipalCigna Sarvah Param

Primary USP (Unique Selling Proposition)Unlimited sum insured. Worldwide coverage can be added.Secure super-secure benefit: 2x or 3x cover. Plus, Non-payable items benefit is built in.Unlimited sum insured. Power boosters. Highly customizable structureMassive wellness-linked rewardsNo waiting period, subject to underwriting guidelines.
Incurred Claim Ratio (ICR)61.22%84.85%82.24%71.5%74.81
Sum Insured Range 10 lakh to Unlimited 5 lakh to 2 crore 5 lakh to Unlimited 7 lakh to 2 crore 5 lakh to 3 crore
Restoration BenefitUnlimited coverage philosophyOne-time + optional unlimited restoreUnlimited reset benefitUnlimited restorationUnlimited restoration
Pre-Existing Disease (PED) Waiting Period3 years; reducible for 146 diseases3 years; ABCD rider support3 years; Jump Start rider3 years; Chronic Care riderNo PED waiting period
Chronic Illness SupportPED waiver flexibilityAsthma, BP, Diabetes supportCoverage for Asthma, BP, Cholesterol, Diabetes & Obesity from Day 31Chronic illness & cardiac supportImmediate coverage if approved
Room Rent EligibilityVariant-based room categories with black plan offering any room.No room-rent cap. Can opt for any room.Single Private AC RoomNo room-rent capping, can opt for any room.Single Private AC Room for ICU covered up to the sum insured.
Coverage Multiplication BenefitsUnlimited hospitalization supportSecure + Plus Benefit multiplies coverPower Booster increases cover yearlySuper Credit up to 500%Gulak benefit up to 15X
Non-Payable Consumables CoverageAdd-on availableIn-built protectionRider availableIn-built coverageRider-based
Pre & Post Hospitalization Expenses60 days / 180 days60 days / 180 days90 days / 180 days90 days / 180 days90 days / 180 days
Air Ambulance Coverage 5 lakh included 5 lakh includedAdd-on basedCovered, domestic air ambulanceUp to 10 lakh via rider
Annual Health Check-upsOptional add-onIn-builtAdd-on availableIn-builtIn-built
Wellness & Renewal RewardsDiscounts for healthy activityLoyalty discountsWellness app rewardsPremium waiver potential up to 100%Basic wellness support
Co-payment & Deductible OptionsVoluntary co-pay + deductibleNo copayment + Deductible options availableVoluntary co-pay riderLimited deductible flexibilityCo-pay and deductible options
Best Suited ForSeniors wanting very high coverageFamilies wanting layered protection for seniorsBuyers seeking customizationWellness-focused customersSeniors seeking minimal waiting periods

Note: Features, riders, premiums, underwriting rules, and waiting periods are taken from official sources. Do note, they may change over time. Always verify the latest policy wording, exclusions, hospital network, and claim conditions directly on the insurer's official website before purchasing.

What will be the premium for these health insurance plans?

The premiums for these plans will depend on the type of riders, features, and options an individual chooses. For example, for a 10 lakh sum insured for a senior citizen aged 60, without add-ons, the premiums are going to be as follows:

  1. Niva Bupa ReAssure 3.0: 39,560 (Elite), 45,866 (Black)

2. HDFC ERGO Optima Secure: 45,433

3. ICICI Lombard Elevate Plan: 25,725

4. Aditya Birla Activ One Max: 30,832

5. Manipal Cigna Sarvah Plan: 41,504

Note: The premium cost discussed above is illustrative and may change based on customisation, riders, rewards, sum insured, and other factors determined by the individual. That is why, on an individual basis, discuss the premium amount and policy details with your respective health insurer.

Final verdict

The senior citizen insurance market is rapidly shifting toward higher restoration benefits, fewer room-rent restrictions, customisable riders, wellness-linked incentives, and broader cashless hospital networks.

Still, do remember, the right plan on an individual basis depends on core fundamentals such as medical history, current health condition, affordability, and long-term economic viability.

Also Read | Why health insurance claims get rejected and what CSR really means

For senior citizens, the most important factors are strong claim servicing, after-sales support, minimal co-payments, no restrictive room-rent caps, stable long-term premiums, and practical coverage for pre-existing diseases.

Before you decide on any particular health insurance policy for yourself or a senior citizen in your family, it is prudent to understand their health history and discuss the same with doctors and certified financial planners, so that the best possible health insurance plan can be purchased for them, which can help provide them peace of mind and happiness in retirement.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Personal FinancePersonal Finance MistakesHealth InsurersHealth InsuranceHealth Insurance GrievanceHealthcareHealth GoalsSenior Citizens
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