Two 5-star rated equity funds turn SIP of 10,000 to over 9 lakh in 3 years

Equity mutual funds have established themselves as one of the finest investment categories for producing the highest long-term returns. Equity funds are excellent for long-term objectives since they have exposure to stock markets and the potential to generate wealth over the long term. Equity mutual funds come in a range that investors may choose from. The investor's investment objective, risk tolerance, and timeframe should all be taken into consideration while selecting a plan. Equity funds give investors the ease of starting a SIP while enabling them to participate in a diversified portfolio that is exposed to various sectors and has been shown to produce better inflation-adjusted returns over time. Here, we've used as an example two equity funds that were given a 5-star rating by Value Research and produced a return of more than ₹9 lakhs over the course of three years against a monthly SIP of ₹10,000.

