Two financial gifts that every mother needs

A ME FUND

The first gift you can give your mother is a ME fund. A fund where she saves, or she is gifted an amount that can be used by her the way she wants. This fund is for anything she desires. This is a fund where she decides on her own where the money goes and how it is used. The idea of the ME fund is to make her feel that she can achieve anything she wants. If you gift her a SIP, she doesn’t have a say in it and will not have that sense of liberation.