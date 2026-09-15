Two health insurance policies? Know how to use both for one hospital bill

A second health insurance policy can prove useful when a hospital bill is significantly higher than the coverage available under the first policy. However, having two policies does not mean a policyholder can seek reimbursement for the same expenses twice.
The claims generally need to be coordinated between the two insurers, with the second policy potentially being used to meet the eligible portion of the bill that remains unpaid after the first claim is settled.
This issue recently came up in an Ask Mint query involving a senior citizen who underwent valve replacement surgery costing ₹30 lakh. The patient had a ₹10 lakh personal health insurance policy, while a separate corporate policy provided ₹20 lakh of cover for the son. The policyholder disclosed the existence of both policies to the insurers while filing the claims.
The complication arose because the personal insurer had been processing the claim for nearly two months, while the corporate insurer wanted the original documents that had already been submitted to the first insurer.
The important point for policyholders with multiple covers is that the second policy can be used to address the unpaid portion of an eligible claim, after accounting for what the first insurer has already settled.
In the case highlighted in the query, the personal policy would be processed first. Once that claim is settled, the policyholder can approach the corporate insurer for the eligible residual expenses, within the limits and conditions of the second policy.
The second insurer will need evidence of what the first insurer has already paid. A claim settlement letter from the first insurer is therefore important. It should establish the total amount claimed, the amount approved and the amount that remains unpaid.
An insurer-attested copy of the claim documents can also be submitted to the second insurer when the originals are being held by the first insurer.
A prolonged delay can hold up the second claim as well. The expert cited in the print article advises policyholders to pursue the first insurer for a faster resolution rather than allowing the matter to remain pending.
If routine follow-ups do not work, the policyholder can escalate the matter to a senior official, the Third Party Administrator (TPA), where applicable, or the insurer's internal claims team. The insurer's grievance-redressal officer can be approached if the issue remains unresolved.
The larger lesson is that multiple health policies can provide additional financial protection, but they do not create a right to duplicate reimbursement. Policyholders should disclose all relevant covers and maintain copies of their medical and claim documents so that a second claim can be processed smoothly.
(Source: Ask Mint Insurance; expert advice by Abhishek Bondia, co-founder of SecureNow, as published in the print article.)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.