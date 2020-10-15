Home >Money >Personal Finance >Two little-known things that can lower your overall credit score
Given the ongoing cash crunch, some borrowers may be considering going for the loan restructuring option.
Given the ongoing cash crunch, some borrowers may be considering going for the loan restructuring option.

Two little-known things that can lower your overall credit score

1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 09:56 PM IST Nidhi Sinha

The higher the credit score, the more your chances of getting a loan in future at better rates

A credit score denotes the creditworthiness of a borrower. It is assigned by credit bureaus, based on data collected from lenders. The higher the credit score, the more your chances of getting a loan in future at better rates. Borrowers with a lower credit score are seen as high-risk who may not be willing to pay their loan. As a result, banks are likely to lend lower amounts and may charge higher interest rates.

It is, therefore, essential to be careful about factors that can affect your credit score. It is a well-known fact that defaulting on a loan or credit card dues can affect your credit score. However, there are many other little-know factors that can also affect your score. These include becoming a guarantor to someone else’s loan and opting to restructure your loan.

Signing up as a guarantor for family members is common. But often people do it with little knowledge about how it could affect their own credit lives (read more at If you are a loan guarantor, your liability will increase and credit eligibility will go down). Not only does your own eligibility for new loans will decrease, but in case there is a default by the original borrower, you may also suffer.

Given the ongoing cash crunch, some borrowers may be considering going for the loan restructuring option that the Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to provide, with the moratorium facility coming to an end in September. This may give temporary relief, but the fact that these loans will be reported as “restructured" to credit bureaus will end up lowering your credit score (read more at bit.ly/30s8TIE).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
On Tuesday RBI had done the first tranche of OMO following the tightness in the commercial paper market. (Mint )

Loan restructuring to hit credit score, eligibility

5 min read . 01 Oct 2020
The other MPC member who will be replaced is Janak Raj, an executive director at the RBI, who retired last month.. (REUTERS)

Shake-up looms for Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel

2 min read . 27 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout