Two months of red: Large-cap outflows deepen after 6-month inflow streak — what should investors do?

Large-cap mutual funds witnessed net outflows for the second consecutive month in August 2026, even as the category recorded net inflows during the first six months of the year. Meanwhile, mid-cap and small-cap funds attracted higher inflows, suggesting that people have not stopped investing in equity funds.
According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India's (AMFI) monthly data, large-cap funds saw an outflow of ₹1,147 crore in August this year, narrower than the ₹1,322 crore outflow in July. This marks a 13% reduction in the pace of outflows, but the category remained in the red.
These funds, which primarily invest in stocks that are in the top 100 companies, have received positive net flows in each of the first six months of 2026, including ₹2,998 crore in March and ₹2,525 crore in April. Even in June, the category attracted ₹2,067 crore worth of investor money.
The divergence raises questions about whether investors are reassessing their preference for established companies and what it means for those considering large-cap funds for long-term wealth creation.
The recent outflow from large-cap funds appears to be more of a rotation within equities than a loss of confidence in the asset class, said Harendra Zatakia, the founder of Wealth Aligned Financial Advisory. He added that overall equity inflows and IPs remain strong, but investors are directing more incremental money towards mid- and small-caps for their perceived growth opportunities.
"Large-cap indices are dominated by established businesses, with major representation from banking and IT. The mid- and small-cap universe offers greater exposure to newer businesses, emerging sectors and companies that are still in the process of scaling,” he noted.
Adding to his point, economist and market expert Sharad Kohli said that some of the large-cap stocks have reached peak or stretched valuations, prompting investors to move towards mid- and small-cap funds, where valuations may appear more attractive. He added that the opportunity cost of staying invested in large-caps has increased as investors seek higher returns elsewhere.
Some investors may also be booking profits after holding large-cap funds for years. Kohli said muted equity returns over the past two years, compared with stronger performance from assets such as gold, silver and luxury properties, could be another reason for the outflows.
Both experts have advised against exiting large-cap funds just because there has been an outflow recently. According to Zatakia, strategic allocation should be based on risk capacity, investment horizon, goals and the portfolio's overall balance, rather than what has attracted the most money recently.
“In fact, the bigger risk may be chasing the segment that has already performed well. If an investor's portfolio has become heavily tilted towards mid- and small-caps, rebalancing towards the original allocation may be more appropriate than increasing exposure based on recent performance,” he added.
Additionally, Kohli also reiterated that large-cap funds are meant for value creation, meaning an investor should ideally stay invested for a long time. “Although it gives a lesser return, it's considered to be relatively safer when we compare it with small-cap and mid-cap,” he said.
The market expert also said that long-term investors should remain invested in large-cap funds, which typically hold companies with solid business models and strong fundamentals. However, he advised caution amid geopolitical and geo-economic uncertainties, urging investors to review their portfolios more frequently as surprises could emerge.
Zatakia also said that the trend of outflow from large-cap funds could continue if the broader-market companies deliver stronger earnings growth and new-age businesses continue to gain investor attention. However, flows can reverse when valuations or earnings expectations change, he added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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