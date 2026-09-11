Two months of red: Large-cap outflows deepen after 6-month inflow streak — what should investors do?

Large-cap mutual funds witnessed net outflows for the second consecutive month in August 2026, even as the category recorded net inflows during the first six months of the year. Meanwhile, mid-cap and small-cap funds attracted higher inflows, suggesting that people have not stopped investing in equity funds.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India's (AMFI) monthly data, large-cap funds saw an outflow of ₹1,147 crore in August this year, narrower than the ₹1,322 crore outflow in July. This marks a 13% reduction in the pace of outflows, but the category remained in the red.

These funds, which primarily invest in stocks that are in the top 100 companies, have received positive net flows in each of the first six months of 2026, including ₹2,998 crore in March and ₹2,525 crore in April. Even in June, the category attracted ₹2,067 crore worth of investor money.

The divergence raises questions about whether investors are reassessing their preference for established companies and what it means for those considering large-cap funds for long-term wealth creation.

What is driving recent outflows from large-cap funds? The recent outflow from large-cap funds appears to be more of a rotation within equities than a loss of confidence in the asset class, said Harendra Zatakia, the founder of Wealth Aligned Financial Advisory. He added that overall equity inflows and IPs remain strong, but investors are directing more incremental money towards mid- and small-caps for their perceived growth opportunities.

"Large-cap indices are dominated by established businesses, with major representation from banking and IT. The mid- and small-cap universe offers greater exposure to newer businesses, emerging sectors and companies that are still in the process of scaling,” he noted.

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Adding to his point, economist and market expert Sharad Kohli said that some of the large-cap stocks have reached peak or stretched valuations, prompting investors to move towards mid- and small-cap funds, where valuations may appear more attractive. He added that the opportunity cost of staying invested in large-caps has increased as investors seek higher returns elsewhere.

Some investors may also be booking profits after holding large-cap funds for years. Kohli said muted equity returns over the past two years, compared with stronger performance from assets such as gold, silver and luxury properties, could be another reason for the outflows.

Should investors reconsider their large-cap allocation? Both experts have advised against exiting large-cap funds just because there has been an outflow recently. According to Zatakia, strategic allocation should be based on risk capacity, investment horizon, goals and the portfolio's overall balance, rather than what has attracted the most money recently.

“In fact, the bigger risk may be chasing the segment that has already performed well. If an investor's portfolio has become heavily tilted towards mid- and small-caps, rebalancing towards the original allocation may be more appropriate than increasing exposure based on recent performance,” he added.

Additionally, Kohli also reiterated that large-cap funds are meant for value creation, meaning an investor should ideally stay invested for a long time. “Although it gives a lesser return, it's considered to be relatively safer when we compare it with small-cap and mid-cap,” he said.

The market expert also said that long-term investors should remain invested in large-cap funds, which typically hold companies with solid business models and strong fundamentals. However, he advised caution amid geopolitical and geo-economic uncertainties, urging investors to review their portfolios more frequently as surprises could emerge.