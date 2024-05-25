Two more investors lose over ₹1 crore each to WhatsApp frauds. How to protect yourself from such scams?
Scamsters make the gullible victims join a social media group where most members were reportedly bragging about the high returns they had earned. This induced the victim into investing a large sum of money.
On a fateful day, an 88-year-old retired chartered accountant from Vasana, Ahmedabad Madhukant Patel received a message on WhatsApp from someone who claimed to be Sunil Singhania and was working for one Karanveer Dhillon.