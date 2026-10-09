Two people spend ₹30,000 on credit cards, but one may have a lower credit score. Here's why it happens

You may spend ₹30,000 on your credit card every month and see your credit score take a hit, while a friend spending the same amount sees no such impact. The difference could lie in your respective credit limits, which determine how much of your available credit you are using.

This is where your credit utilisation rate comes into play. If you have multiple credit cards at once, the utilisation rate is calculated across them collectively, rather than being assessed separately for each card.

Let's say you and your friend each spend ₹30,000 on your credit cards every month. Your friend has a total credit limit of ₹1 lakh, while you have a limit of ₹50,000. Your credit utilisation rates would be 30% and 60%, respectively.

Despite spending the same amount, you have a higher credit utilisation rate, which could negatively affect your credit score.

Why can a heavily used card affect your credit score? Credit utilisation rate refers to the percentage of a person's available credit limit that they are using at a given time. It is calculated by dividing that person's outstanding credit card balance by their total available credit limit.

Lending institutions are very particular about this metric. They closely monitor a borrower's credit utilisation ratio because consistently higher utilisation may indicate financial stress or a reliance on credit to meet day-to-day expenses, even if the borrower usually pays their bills on time.

Credit utilisation is one of the factors reflected in credit assessments, with lenders and credit bureaus such as TransUnion CIBIL, Experian and CRIF High Mark. A lower credit score can affect your ability to secure future loans, the credit limit offered to you or the interest rate on such borrowings.

Hence, keeping your credit utilisation ratio below 30% is generally recommended to maintain a healthy credit score. Exceeding this threshold can negatively affect your score, particularly if high utilisation persists over time.

How to keep your credit utilisation low? You can improve your credit utilisation ratio by adopting responsible credit practices, paying your dues on time, increasing your credit limits after discussing with your lender, and avoiding maxing out your credit cards, even during festivals or functions. Here's what a blog post by CRIF High Mark advises:

Make multiple payments: If you frequently use your credit card, make multiple payments throughout the month instead of waiting until the due date. This can help keep your outstanding balance low when the card issuer reports it to credit bureaus, depending on the reporting cycle.

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