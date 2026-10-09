Two people spend ₹30,000 on credit cards, but one may have a lower credit score. Here's why it happens

You may spend ₹30,000 on your credit card every month and see your credit score take a hit, while a friend spending the same amount sees no such impact. The difference could lie in your respective credit limits, which determine how much of your available credit you are using.
This is where your credit utilisation rate comes into play. If you have multiple credit cards at once, the utilisation rate is calculated across them collectively, rather than being assessed separately for each card.
Let's say you and your friend each spend ₹30,000 on your credit cards every month. Your friend has a total credit limit of ₹1 lakh, while you have a limit of ₹50,000. Your credit utilisation rates would be 30% and 60%, respectively.
Despite spending the same amount, you have a higher credit utilisation rate, which could negatively affect your credit score.
Credit utilisation rate refers to the percentage of a person's available credit limit that they are using at a given time. It is calculated by dividing that person's outstanding credit card balance by their total available credit limit.
Lending institutions are very particular about this metric. They closely monitor a borrower's credit utilisation ratio because consistently higher utilisation may indicate financial stress or a reliance on credit to meet day-to-day expenses, even if the borrower usually pays their bills on time.
Credit utilisation is one of the factors reflected in credit assessments, with lenders and credit bureaus such as TransUnion CIBIL, Experian and CRIF High Mark. A lower credit score can affect your ability to secure future loans, the credit limit offered to you or the interest rate on such borrowings.
Hence, keeping your credit utilisation ratio below 30% is generally recommended to maintain a healthy credit score. Exceeding this threshold can negatively affect your score, particularly if high utilisation persists over time.
You can improve your credit utilisation ratio by adopting responsible credit practices, paying your dues on time, increasing your credit limits after discussing with your lender, and avoiding maxing out your credit cards, even during festivals or functions. Here's what a blog post by CRIF High Mark advises:
In conclusion, credit utilisation is not about how much balance you have, or how much risk you can take, but it is about how wisely you can use it and showcase credible, trustworthy and integrity-driven financial management to further improve your future borrowing power.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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