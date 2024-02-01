New regime, new way: budget shines light on computing tax on agri income

The Income Tax Act exempts agricultural income from tax. However, taxpayers with agricultural income over ₹5,000 who have other incomes also have to consider the agricultural income to determine which tax slab is applicable. But, agricultural income is not taxed. There’s a three-step method to calculate tax in such cases. The taxpayer has to first add all the incomes and calculate total tax liability on it. In the second step, they should calculate tax on the sum of basic exemption limit and agricultural income as per applicable income tax rates. Third, deduct the tax calculated in the second step from the total tax liability determined in the first step.