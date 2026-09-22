Two Wills, one estate: Why co-ordination matters

I have a UK will for my London home and now want a separate Indian will for my Indian assets. How should the two be structured to operate coherently alongside each other? —Name withheld on request Having more than one Will is not, in itself, unusual in a cross-border estate. In the right circumstances, separate Wills can make administration more efficient: assets in each jurisdiction can be dealt with under the Will governing that jurisdiction, while an executor in India administers the assets situated in India. This can allow the respective estates to progress without unnecessarily drawing foreign assets and testamentary provisions into a single process.

The critical question is not whether two Wills can coexist, but whether they have been designed to do so. Once a second Will is introduced, language that would be routine in a domestic estate can take on far greater significance.

Consider the standard revocation clause: “I revoke all previous Wills.” In a standalone Will, such language may be standard boilerplate. In a cross-border estate, however, it can undermine the very arrangement the testator intended to create. If drafted too broadly, the revocation clause in an Indian Will may inadvertently revoke, or cast doubt on, the UK Will that was intended to continue operating alongside it.

And revocation is only one potential point of friction.

Suppose the UK Will leaves “the rest of my estate” to one set of beneficiaries, while the Indian Will contains an equally broad residuary clause in favour of another. If the scope of the two Wills is not clearly defined, an asset that is not expressly allocated to either instrument could fall within both residuary clauses, creating uncertainty over which Will was intended to govern it. The drafting should therefore leave neither an overlap nor a gap between the two instruments.

Two Wills can make perfect sense individually and still conflict when read together.

Beyond ensuring that the Wills operate coherently, attention should also be paid to the choice of executors, the location and nature of the assets, and the probate process likely to apply in each jurisdiction. The assets intended to fall under each Will should be clearly mapped, and each adviser involved should understand the wider estate plan.

A second Will, therefore, should not be treated as a mere backstop, but as part of a coordinated estate plan. Ultimately, in a cross-border estate, having two Wills is not the complication; two Wills drafted in isolation are.