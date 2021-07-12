Types of expenses allowed as home improvement for calculating capital gains

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MEW DELHI: If you are selling a property, you can add home improvement expenses to the cost of acquisition of property for calculating capital gains. You can also claim indexation benefit on the cost of improvement of the property along with the purchase price as per the Income Tax Act. This will help bring down capital gains. But you need to first understand what home improvement expenses are to claim the deduction.

MEW DELHI: If you are selling a property, you can add home improvement expenses to the cost of acquisition of property for calculating capital gains. You can also claim indexation benefit on the cost of improvement of the property along with the purchase price as per the Income Tax Act. This will help bring down capital gains. But you need to first understand what home improvement expenses are to claim the deduction.

“There is no clear definition of what can be included under home improvement expenses. It will also depend on the nature of property but the expenditure has to be capital in nature," said Prakash Hegde, a Bengaluru-based chartered accountant.

Therefore, if you have added a floor, room or have changed the structure of the house, the same can be claimed as home improvement expenses. But if you have only painted your house or changed the tiles of the bathroom, the same will not be considered as home improvement expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, expenditures incurred on or after 1 April 2001, can be claimed under home improvement expenses.

Therefore, all capital expenditure incurred on or after April 1, 2001 shall be deducted while calculating capital gains. “If house is acquired by the assessee before April 1, 2001, any expenditure incurred on renovation incurred prior to April 1, 2001, shall be ignored while computing the capital gains," added Kumar. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}