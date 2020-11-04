UAE fund gets tax break for investments

India on Tuesday granted full income tax exemption to UAE sovereign wealth fund MIC Redwood 1 RSC Ltd for investments in infrastructure and other priority sectors. A Union finance ministry notification said the tax incentive will be subject to riders such as filing tax returns and maintaining segment accounts.

The decision is in line with the provisions of the Finance Act this year meant to encourage investments into infrastructure by sovereign wealth funds (SWFs).

To get the benefit, investment has to be made by March 2024, and is required to be held for at least three years.

The fund will get full tax exemption on income from interest, dividend and long-term capital gains. It has become the first notified SWF to get this benefit. A large number of SWFs and pension funds have shown interest in India’s infrastructure sector, said a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Notified foreign pension funds are also given similar exemption subject to conditions.

The fund had applied for the tax exemption on 18 September, the official said.

