UAN, passbook, claim status and more: Labour Ministry lists 5 key EPFO services members can access on the Umang app

The Labour Ministry has highlighted that employees can now use the UMANG app to generate, activate, and authenticate their Universal Account Number (UAN), making it easier to access various EPFO services digitally.
In a post on X, the Ministry of Labour and Employment mentioned that, “Now, through the UMANG app, you can allot, activate, and authenticate your UAN (Universal Account Number)”.
The facility uses Aadhaar-based face authentication, allowing members to complete the UAN process through their smartphones without depending on their employer or visiting an EPFO office.
A UAN is a unique number assigned to an EPFO member and serves as a single identifier for their PF accounts across different employers.
For someone who does not have a UAN, the UMANG app can be used to generate and activate one. Members who already have a UAN but have not activated it can also complete the activation process through the app.
The process uses Aadhaar-based face authentication. Members need their Aadhaar number, access to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar, and the Aadhaar Face RD application for the authentication process.
The Labour Ministry noted that obtaining a UAN makes it easier for members to access EPFO's online services. “Once you obtain your UAN, it becomes even easier to access the online services of EPFO,” it mentioned.
Once the UAN is activated, members can use EPFO's digital services for several routine PF-related tasks, such as:
Members need to open the UMANG app and select the relevant UAN service under EPFO services. For new users, the “UAN Allotment and Activation” option can be used. Existing UAN holders can select “UAN Activation”.
After entering the required Aadhaar and mobile details and completing OTP verification, the member goes through face authentication. If the Aadhaar details are not already linked to a UAN, a new UAN can be generated.
The Labour Ministry has encouraged EPFO members to use UMANG for various digital services, saying, “Download the UMANG app today and take advantage of EPFO's digital services”.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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