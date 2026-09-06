UAN, passbook, claim status and more: Labour Ministry lists 5 key EPFO services members can access on the Umang app

The Labour Ministry has highlighted that employees can now use the UMANG app to generate, activate, and authenticate their Universal Account Number (UAN), making it easier to access various EPFO services digitally.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Labour and Employment mentioned that, “Now, through the UMANG app, you can allot, activate, and authenticate your UAN (Universal Account Number)”.

The facility uses Aadhaar-based face authentication, allowing members to complete the UAN process through their smartphones without depending on their employer or visiting an EPFO office.

What does the UAN facility on the UMANG app mean? A UAN is a unique number assigned to an EPFO member and serves as a single identifier for their PF accounts across different employers.

For someone who does not have a UAN, the UMANG app can be used to generate and activate one. Members who already have a UAN but have not activated it can also complete the activation process through the app.

The process uses Aadhaar-based face authentication. Members need their Aadhaar number, access to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar, and the Aadhaar Face RD application for the authentication process.

What other services can you access on the Umang App? The Labour Ministry noted that obtaining a UAN makes it easier for members to access EPFO's online services. “Once you obtain your UAN, it becomes even easier to access the online services of EPFO,” it mentioned.

Once the UAN is activated, members can use EPFO's digital services for several routine PF-related tasks, such as:

Check EPF balance: Members can view their PF balance and track their accumulated retirement savings.

Members can view their PF balance and track their accumulated retirement savings. Download EPF passbook: The passbook provides details of contributions and transactions in the PF account. EPFO also provides a dedicated online passbook facility.

The passbook provides details of contributions and transactions in the PF account. EPFO also provides a dedicated online passbook facility. Track claims: Members can check the progress of their EPF claims and other applications.

Members can check the progress of their EPF claims and other applications. Update KYC: EPFO members can undertake KYC-related activities through its digital services.

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How to generate or activate UAN through UMANG? Members need to open the UMANG app and select the relevant UAN service under EPFO services. For new users, the “UAN Allotment and Activation” option can be used. Existing UAN holders can select “UAN Activation”.

After entering the required Aadhaar and mobile details and completing OTP verification, the member goes through face authentication. If the Aadhaar details are not already linked to a UAN, a new UAN can be generated.

The Labour Ministry has encouraged EPFO members to use UMANG for various digital services, saying, “Download the UMANG app today and take advantage of EPFO's digital services”.