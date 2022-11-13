UCO Bank hikes FD rates by up to 45 bps, launches 2 special deposit schemes3 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 12:42 PM IST
- UCO Bank, one of the leading public sector lenders, raised the interest rate on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
UCO Bank, one of the leading public sector lenders, raised the interest rate on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on November 8, 2022. The bank increased FD interest rates in response to the modification by up to 45 bps. On FDs maturing in 7 days to 5 years and above, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 2.90% to 5.50% for the general public and 3.15% to 6.00% for senior citizens. “Rate of Interest On Domestic Term Deposit Less Than ₹2 crores Stands Revised With Effect From 08.11.2022," mentioned UCO Bank on its website.