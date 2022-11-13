UCO Bank hikes FD rates by up to 45 bps, launches 2 special deposit schemes

On “UCO 444" deposit scheme, senior citizens will get an interest rate of 6.15 %, Staff will get an interest rate of 6.65 % and Ex. staff & Sr. citizens will get an interest rate of 7.15 %. Whereas on “UCO 666" deposit scheme, senior citizens will get an interest rate of 6.25 %, Staff will get an interest rate of 6.75 % and Ex. staff & Sr. citizens will get an interest rate of 7.25 %. “Senior Citizen/ Staff / Senior Citizen & Ex – Staff shall be allowed additional interest as per the existing norms. The overall ceiling in amount for Ex – staff / Ex staff senior citizen for being eligible for higher rate under the scheme shall be equal to the terminal benefits plus ₹10 Lakh as usual," mentioned UCO Bank on its website.

