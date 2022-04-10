This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kolkata-based UCO Bank has revised its interest rates on repo rate linked savings deposits and term deposits. The announcement comes after RBI keeps the repo rate unchanged at 4% for the 11th time in a row. A retired staff senior citizen will be the biggest beneficiary in term deposits below ₹2 crore.
Post-RBI's first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY23, UCO Bank revised its repo rate linked to savings bank deposit rates. With effect from April 10, UCO Bank offers 2.60% per annum on savings deposits linked with repo rate, up to ₹10 lakh. The interest rate is 2.75% on deposits more than ₹10 lakh, however, they are not linked with the repo rate.
Retired Staff Senior Citizens:
Furthermore, UCO Bank has revised additional interest benefits on domestic term deposits below ₹2 crore for retired staff (senior citizens). The bank has raised interest rates in the range of 5-25 basis points for this category on various tenures with effect from April 11.
A senior citizen who is an ex-staff at UCO Bank will earn a 6.60% interest rate on term deposits below ₹2 crore from the current 6.40%. While the bank will offer a 6.6% rate each on more than 1 year but up to 2 years and above 2 Years up to 3 Years tenure from present 6.50% each.
The bank will offer a 6.80% interest rate on above 3 Years and less than 5 Years tenure to retired senior citizen staff from the current 6.55%. A 6.6% will also be given on 5 years and above tenure to the retired elderly from the current 6.55%.
Meanwhile, interest rates on below 1-year tenure have been kept unchanged. The bank offers a 4.05% rate from 7 days to 29 days tenure, 4.9% from 30 days to 45 days tenure, 5.05% from 46 days to 90 days tenure, and 5.20% from 91 days to 180 days tenure. A 5.90% rate is offered on 181 to 364 days tenure.
To the non-staff general citizen, UCO Bank offers a 2.55% to 4.4% interest rate on tenures starting from 7 days to 364 days. 5.10% interest rate is given on 1 year to 3 years tenure, while 5.3% is offered from above 3 years to 5 years and above.
Moreover, to non-staff senior citizens, the bank offers a 2.8% to 4.65% rate on tenures starting from 7 days to 364 days. 5.35% is offered on 1-year tenure, 5.6% is given on more than 1 year to 3 years, and 5.8% is provided on more than 3 years to 5 years and above.
