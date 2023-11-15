UCO Bank makes IMPS channel offline after technical glitch in transactions. Details here
UCO Bank has taken the precautionary measure of making the IMPS channel offline after a technical issue caused credits to the bank's account holders without receipt of money from other banks. The bank is working to resolve the issue and restore IMPS services
State-owned UCO Bank has reported a technical glitch in some Immediate Payment Service(IMPS) transactions due to which transactions done by account holders of other banks came into account holders of the bank.
