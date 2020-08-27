Home >Money >Personal Finance >UIDAI charges 100 to update one or multiple Aadhaar fields

Keeping your Aadhaar up-to-date is crucial as it is the most sought-after and trusted identity and address proof document for an Indian citizen. You can either visit the Aadhaar Enrollment center (Aadhaar Seva Kendra) or utilize the online services to update your Aadhaar. Whether you update one field or many, charges for the Aadhaar update will be 100, if you are also updating your biometrics, said UIDAI in a tweet. UIDAI charges 50 if you are only updating your demographic details.

Valid documents to change details in Aadhaar

No documents needed to make these changes in Aadhaar

Book an appointment to update Aadhaar

You can book an appointment at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for Aadhaar services including fresh Aadhaar enrollment and updation of name, address, mobile number, email ID, date of birth, gender or biometrics. This facility is not availabe at all Aadhaar Seva Kendras. For now, you can book an appointment only at a few centres. You can book your appointmnet at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra through UIDAI website. Go to My Aadhaar Tab -- get Aadhaar -- book an appointment.

Think twice before making changes in Aadhaar

Stay cautious while making changes to Aadhaar. You cannot keep on updating your Aadhaar whenever you feel like. UIDAI has put some restrictions o number of time the changes can be made. Like, you can only update your name twice. Date of birth and gender can only be updated once during the lifetime of the Aadhaar card holder.

