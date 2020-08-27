Keeping your Aadhaar up-to-date is crucial as it is the most sought-after and trusted identity and address proof document for an Indian citizen. You can either visit the Aadhaar Enrollment center (Aadhaar Seva Kendra) or utilize the online services to update your Aadhaar. Whether you update one field or many, charges for the Aadhaar update will be ₹100, if you are also updating your biometrics, said UIDAI in a tweet. UIDAI charges ₹50 if you are only updating your demographic details.

Valid documents to change details in Aadhaar

Along with the application form and fees, you will need to submit valid documents for changing your name or address or date of birth in Aadhaar. UIDAI accepts 32 documents as proof of identity, 45 documents as proof of address and 15 documents as proof of date of birth. You can submit any one of the valid proofs to alter details in your Aadhaar. Check tweet here:

No documents needed to make these changes in Aadhaar

Not all changes in Aadhaar require you to submit documents for verification. You can get your mobile number updated in the Aadhaar card without submitting any documents. You can also get your latest photo updated with any documents. Other details such as biometrics, gender and email ID can also be updated in a hassle free way. See the tweet here:

Book an appointment to update Aadhaar

You can book an appointment at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for Aadhaar services including fresh Aadhaar enrollment and updation of name, address, mobile number, email ID, date of birth, gender or biometrics. This facility is not availabe at all Aadhaar Seva Kendras. For now, you can book an appointment only at a few centres. You can book your appointmnet at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra through UIDAI website. Go to My Aadhaar Tab -- get Aadhaar -- book an appointment.

Think twice before making changes in Aadhaar

Stay cautious while making changes to Aadhaar. You cannot keep on updating your Aadhaar whenever you feel like. UIDAI has put some restrictions o number of time the changes can be made. Like, you can only update your name twice. Date of birth and gender can only be updated once during the lifetime of the Aadhaar card holder.

