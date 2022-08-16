Ujjivan SFB hikes interest rate on fixed deposits, to offer up to 7.5%

Speaking on the occasion, Carol Furtado, chief business officer, Ujjivan SFB, said, “India completes 75 years of independence and as we usher in a new era, growing our customers’ savings through the enhanced interest rates on fixed deposits, is our humble contribution. The decision also reinforces our commitment towards the interest of our customers in the context of the present macroeconomic developments. We are confident our FD customers would take the benefit of rise in deposit rates and respond positively to our initiative."