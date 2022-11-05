Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on its fixed deposit products. As per the bank's official website, the new rates are effective as of today, 5th November, 2022. The revised interest rates are applicable on Platina FD, Domestic & NRO Fixed Deposits And Sampoorna Nidhi, Recurring Deposits And Sampoorna Lakshya, and NRE- Fixed Deposits. The bank currently offers a maximum interest rate on Platina FDs of 8.20% for non-senior citizens, as opposed to a maximum interest rate of 8.00% on Domestic FDs which are above the current inflation level.

Ujjivan Platina FD Rates

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has mentioned on its website that “Platina FD rates are applicable for deposits above Rs.15 lakhs and below Rs.2 crores only. Platina deposits are available for TASC, Non-individuals (excluding FIG) and for all individuals including NR customers. However, the senior citizen additional rate will not be applicable for Platina deposits."

The bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 6.70% to 7.40% on deposits maturing in 12 Months to 60 Months. Platina FDs maturing in 80 weeks (560 Days) will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 8.20%.

View Full Image Ujjivan Platina FD Rates (ujjivansfb.in)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank FD Rates

On Domestic & NRO Fixed Deposits And Sampoorna Nidhi deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 7 Days to 29 Days the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.75% and on those maturing in 30 Days to 89 Days, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.25%. Deposits that mature in the next 90 to 179 days will now pay interest at a rate of 4.75%, while those that mature in the next 6 to 9 months will do so at a rate of 5.50%. Deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 12 months will earn interest at a rate of 6.50%, while deposits maturing in 12 months, 1 day to 559 days will earn interest at a rate of 7.50%.

The bank will now give a maximum interest rate of 8.00% on deposits maturing in 80 Weeks (560 Days), while Ujjivan SFB will now offer a 7.50% interest rate on deposits maturing in 561 Days to 989 Days. Deposits maturing in 990 days now earn 7.75% interest, while those maturing in 991 days to 60 months now earn 7.20% interest. On deposits maturing in any period from 60 months and a day to 120 months, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will pay interest at a rate of 6.50%. An additional interest rate of 0.75% for Resident Senior Citizens across all tenors will be provided by the bank.

View Full Image Ujjivan Small Finance Bank FD Rates (ujjivansfb.in)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank RD Rates

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank allows recurring deposits for a tenure ranging from 6 months to 120 months. The interest rate for the general public now ranges between 5.50% and 6.50%. A maximum interest rate of 7.50% will be applied on RDs that mature in 15 to 24 months. The bank will offer a 0.75% additional interest rate for resident senior citizens across all tenors.

View Full Image Ujjivan Small Finance Bank RD Rates (ujjivansfb.in)

