Ujjivan SFB revises FD rates, now offers up to 8.20% to non-senior citizens
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on its fixed deposit products. As per the bank's official website, the new rates are effective as of today, 5th November, 2022. The revised interest rates are applicable on Platina FD, Domestic & NRO Fixed Deposits And Sampoorna Nidhi, Recurring Deposits And Sampoorna Lakshya, and NRE- Fixed Deposits. The bank currently offers a maximum interest rate on Platina FDs of 8.20% for non-senior citizens, as opposed to a maximum interest rate of 8.00% on Domestic FDs which are above the current inflation level.