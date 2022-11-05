Ujjivan SFB revises FD rates, now offers up to 8.20% to non-senior citizens

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank FD Rates

On Domestic & NRO Fixed Deposits And Sampoorna Nidhi deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 7 Days to 29 Days the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.75% and on those maturing in 30 Days to 89 Days, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.25%. Deposits that mature in the next 90 to 179 days will now pay interest at a rate of 4.75%, while those that mature in the next 6 to 9 months will do so at a rate of 5.50%. Deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 12 months will earn interest at a rate of 6.50%, while deposits maturing in 12 months, 1 day to 559 days will earn interest at a rate of 7.50%.