Ujjivan Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposit rates: Now get up to 8.25%4 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 04:28 PM IST
- On fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has increased interest rates.
On fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has increased interest rates. The new interest rates are effective as of today, August 9, 2022, according to the bank's official website. After the adjustment, the bank is now offering fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 120 months at interest rates ranging from 3.75 per cent to 6 per cent for the general public and 4.50 per cent to 6.75 per cent for senior citizens. In order to provide investors with returns that outpace inflation, the bank is now offering fixed deposits with a maximum interest rate of 7.50 per cent for the general public and 8.25 per cent for senior citizens.