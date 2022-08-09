Ujjivan Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposit rates: Now get up to 8.25%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank FD Rates

In place of the 2.90 per cent interest rate that was previously offered on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.75 per cent. For fixed deposits maturing in 30 days to 89 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.25 per cent, which was previously offered at 3.50 per cent. Term deposits maturing in 6 months will now provide an interest rate of 5.25 per cent, up from 5 per cent, while fixed deposits maturing in 90 to 179 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.75 per cent, up from 4.25 per cent. On fixed deposits maturing in 6 months to less than 9 months, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will now provide an interest rate of 5.50 per cent, up from 4.75 per cent previously. On fixed deposits maturing in 9 months, the bank will now pay an interest rate of 5.75 per cent, up from 5.05 per cent previously.