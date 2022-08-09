Ujjivan Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 07:00 PM IST
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has revised its interest rates on savings accounts. As per the bank's official website, the new rates are in force from 9th August. Savings account holders will now get a maximum interest rate of 7% as a result of the adjustment. On a quarterly basis, this interest is paid out based on the day-end balances that are kept in the savings account.