Ujjivan Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts

The interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr have been increased at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. The new interest rates on fixed deposits will take effect on August 9th, 2022. The bank is now giving an interest rate on the Platina Fixed Deposit Scheme that ranges from 7.20 percent to 7.40 percent on deposits maturing in 12 months to 60 months. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.70 per cent on Platina Fixed Deposits of 75 weeks (525 Days). The bank is now providing an interest rate ranging from 3.75 percent to 6 percent on domestic and NRO fixed deposits as well as Sampoorna Nidhi deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 120 months. The bank provides a maximum interest rate of 7.50 percent for the general public and 8.25 percent for senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 75 weeks (525 Days), 990 Days, and 75 Months. On domestic fixed deposits, senior citizens will continue to receive an additional 0.75 percent interest rate across all tenors.