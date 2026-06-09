Ujjwala LPG Subsidy: Beneficiaries to get ₹300 on first 4 cylinders — Here's how to register, check eligibility, amount

The Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has indicated that subsidised LPG cylinders for households under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) have been reduced from nine to four. Check details here.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated9 Jun 2026, 08:37 AM IST
A worker unloads LPG cylinders from a vehicle in Siliguri, West Bengal. Ujjwala households will receive <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 a cylinder on the first four refills each year
A worker unloads LPG cylinders from a vehicle in Siliguri, West Bengal. Ujjwala households will receive ₹300 a cylinder on the first four refills each year(PTI / File)

The Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (PNG) has indicated that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for households under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) have been reduced from nine to four.

While not an explicit announcement, the ministry, in an official release last week, said that “Ujjwala households will receive 300 a cylinder on the first four refills each year”.

How many cylinders will PMUY customers get?

As per the latest information, the subsidy for Ujjwala customers is limited to 300 per cylinder for the first four units each year, reflecting average annual consumption of four to five cylinders. “Ujjwala households will receive 300 a cylinder on the first four refills each year — 1,200 per beneficiary a year,” the release added.

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Notably, this comes after the Centre last year cut the number of subsidised LPG cylinder refills for Ujjwala beneficiaries from 12 to 9 last August.

LPG customers get ‘indirect subsidy’

Domestic cooking gas LPG prices were raised by 29 per cylinder on 7 June, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs. However, the ministry said that a PMUY beneficiary pays an effective 642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi pays 942, against a cost of supply that has now risen to over 1,600.

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The government also stressed that LPG consumers continue to get a large indirect subsidy even after the 29 per cylinder price increase, with the subsidy amounting to about 700 for non-Ujjwala users and 1,000 for Ujjwala beneficiaries.

MarketPrice per 14.2 kg cylinder ( )Ujjwala consumer pays less by
India (Ujjwala, effective after revision)642
Pakistan1,046about 39%
Nepal1,207about 47%
Bangladeshapprox. 1,225about 48%
Sri Lanka1,241about 48%
United Statesapprox. 1,755about 63%
Australiaapprox. 1,765about 64%
Canadaapprox. 2,411about 73%

Ujjwala Yojana: Who is eligible?

The applicant must be a woman who has attained 18 years of age. According to the FAQs on the official PMUY website, an adult woman from a poor household is eligible for the Ujjwala benefit upon submission of a deprivation declaration (as per standard format).

Further, to be eligible for a PMUY connection, the household must not have an existing LPG connection registered in the name of any family member listed in the family composition document.

What are the benefits of PMUY?

A PMUY beneficiary receives a security deposit free LPG connection with no installation charges, covering a 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder/5 Kg LPG cylinder(s), domestic pressure regulator, a 1.2 m Suraksha Hose pipe, a DGCC booklet, free first refill(s) and a free two-burner stove. A PMUY beneficiary does not need to pay any amount to the distributor for any of the above.

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How to apply to PMUY scheme?

  • Online – Customers can apply online through the application form available at https://pmuy.gov.in or visit the nearest CSC Centre for assistance in submitting the application. There is no fee for self-submission. However, a charge of 20 will be applicable if the application is submitted through CSC Centres.
  • Offline – Customers can directly submit the application at preferably nearest LPG distributorship of OMCs.

What documents are needed to apply for Ujjwala scheme?

  • Application/KYC form in the standard format, affixed with the applicant's recent photograph and bearing their signature.
  • Copy of Aadhaar card of Applicant as Proof of identity (PoI)
  • Copy of Aadhaar card of all adult family members as mentioned in Ration Card or other family composition document.

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  • Proof of Address (POA) – Aadhaar card can be used; if the address is different from the one on the Aadhaar card, the applicant can submit one of the approved POAs.
  • Bank account details of the applicant, along with a copy of the passbook/cancelled cheque. These details are required for the transfer of LPG subsidy to the beneficiary's account through DBTL.
  • Copy of the latest Ration card. In states where the State Government portal has been updated with family details, the beneficiary may submit a self-signed printout from this portal in lieu of a ration card.

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  • If the states where Ration card does not define the family composition or Ration card is not available, any other document issued by Central/State Govt. certifying family composition of the identified household in which applicant's name appears, to be submitted.
  • Deprivation declaration in support of poor household duly signed by applicant as per standard format.
  • For Migrant applicants — Self declaration as per standard format for PoA and family composition.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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