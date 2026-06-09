Ujjwala LPG Subsidy: Beneficiaries to get ₹300 on first 4 cylinders — Here's how to register, check eligibility, amount

The Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (PNG) has indicated that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for households under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) have been reduced from nine to four.

While not an explicit announcement, the ministry, in an official release last week, said that “Ujjwala households will receive ₹300 a cylinder on the first four refills each year”.

How many cylinders will PMUY customers get? As per the latest information, the subsidy for Ujjwala customers is limited to ₹300 per cylinder for the first four units each year, reflecting average annual consumption of four to five cylinders. “Ujjwala households will receive ₹300 a cylinder on the first four refills each year — ₹1,200 per beneficiary a year,” the release added.

Notably, this comes after the Centre last year cut the number of subsidised LPG cylinder refills for Ujjwala beneficiaries from 12 to 9 last August.

LPG customers get ‘indirect subsidy’ Domestic cooking gas LPG prices were raised by ₹29 per cylinder on 7 June, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs. However, the ministry said that a PMUY beneficiary pays an effective ₹642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi pays ₹942, against a cost of supply that has now risen to over ₹1,600.

The government also stressed that LPG consumers continue to get a large indirect subsidy even after the ₹29 per cylinder price increase, with the subsidy amounting to about ₹700 for non-Ujjwala users and ₹1,000 for Ujjwala beneficiaries.

Market Price per 14.2 kg cylinder ( ₹ ) Ujjwala consumer pays less by India (Ujjwala, effective after revision) 642 — Pakistan 1,046 about 39% Nepal 1,207 about 47% Bangladesh approx. 1,225 about 48% Sri Lanka 1,241 about 48% United States approx. 1,755 about 63% Australia approx. 1,765 about 64% Canada approx. 2,411 about 73%

Ujjwala Yojana: Who is eligible? The applicant must be a woman who has attained 18 years of age. According to the FAQs on the official PMUY website, an adult woman from a poor household is eligible for the Ujjwala benefit upon submission of a deprivation declaration (as per standard format).

Further, to be eligible for a PMUY connection, the household must not have an existing LPG connection registered in the name of any family member listed in the family composition document.

What are the benefits of PMUY? A PMUY beneficiary receives a security deposit free LPG connection with no installation charges, covering a 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder/5 Kg LPG cylinder(s), domestic pressure regulator, a 1.2 m Suraksha Hose pipe, a DGCC booklet, free first refill(s) and a free two-burner stove. A PMUY beneficiary does not need to pay any amount to the distributor for any of the above.

How to apply to PMUY scheme? Online – Customers can apply online through the application form available at https://pmuy.gov.in or visit the nearest CSC Centre for assistance in submitting the application. There is no fee for self-submission. However, a charge of ₹ 20 will be applicable if the application is submitted through CSC Centres.

20 will be applicable if the application is submitted through CSC Centres. Offline – Customers can directly submit the application at preferably nearest LPG distributorship of OMCs. What documents are needed to apply for Ujjwala scheme? Application/KYC form in the standard format, affixed with the applicant's recent photograph and bearing their signature.

Copy of Aadhaar card of Applicant as Proof of identity (PoI)

Copy of Aadhaar card of all adult family members as mentioned in Ration Card or other family composition document.

Proof of Address (POA) – Aadhaar card can be used; if the address is different from the one on the Aadhaar card, the applicant can submit one of the approved POAs.

Bank account details of the applicant, along with a copy of the passbook/cancelled cheque. These details are required for the transfer of LPG subsidy to the beneficiary's account through DBTL.

Copy of the latest Ration card. In states where the State Government portal has been updated with family details, the beneficiary may submit a self-signed printout from this portal in lieu of a ration card.