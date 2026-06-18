From Scotch whisky to electric cars: Here's what could cost you less after India's UK and EU trade deals

India's trade ties with some of its largest economic partners are entering a new phase. At the recent G7 Summit in Evian, France, two major developments signalled a significant boost for India's global trade ambitions.

First, the long-awaited India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July 2025, received a formal implementation date. It will enter into force on 15 July.

Second, India and the European Union reaffirmed their commitment to conclude a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2026.

Highlighting the significance of the India-UK trade pact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X on 17 June 2026, “A historic milestone for India-UK relations. Delighted to note that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 15th July 2026.”

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, posted on X on 17 June, “Dear @narendramodi, it is a pleasure to meet again so soon. Since we have concluded the mother of all trade deals, we have been moving fast to deliver on our commitments. We will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.”

What do these trade deals mean for Indian consumers? Here's a look at the products that could become cheaper.

India-UK trade deal: What will get cheaper? India and the United Kingdom signed the CETA on 24 July 2025, marking a significant step forward in economic ties between the two countries.

Under the agreement, India will reduce or eliminate tariffs on 90% of goods imported from the UK, making a wide range of British goods more accessible to Indian consumers and businesses.

1. Scotch whisky and gin Scotch whisky is among the biggest beneficiaries of the trade deal. Import duty will fall from 150% to 75% immediately, then to 40% over the next 10 years.

This fall in import duty could make premium scotch whisky significantly more affordable for Indian consumers over time.

2. British cars and electric vehicles The agreement will lower import duties on UK-made automobiles, including luxury cars and EVs. Tariffs on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles will decline from more than 100% to 30%-50% initially, then to 10% from the fifth year.

Import duty on electric and hybrid vehicles could fall from 110% to 10% under specified tariff-rate quotas (TRQs). Premium brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce and Bentley could become more competitively priced in India.

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3. Cosmetics, perfumes and beauty products Tariffs on British beauty and personal care products currently range between 10% and 20%.

The agreement will gradually reduce or eliminate duties on cosmetics, perfumes, soaps, nail polish and personal care products, improving the affordability and availability of premium UK beauty brands.

4. Chocolates, biscuits and soft drinks Several British food and beverage products will benefit from tariff reductions. Current tariffs ranging from 33% to 55% on products such as chocolates, biscuits, confectionery and soft drinks will be eliminated within 10 years.

5. Salmon, fish and premium seafood British seafood exports will see some of the most immediate benefits. Tariffs on products such as salmon and cod will fall from 33% to zero when the agreement comes into force, making imported seafood more affordable for Indian consumers and restaurants.

6. Medical devices and healthcare products Medical devices currently attract tariffs ranging from 8.25% to 13.75%. Under the agreement, tariffs will be phased down and eventually reduced to zero. Most reductions will be implemented over a 10-year period, lowering import costs for advanced healthcare equipment.

7. Lenses, microscopes and scientific equipment Scientific and optical instruments will also become cheaper. Tariffs on lenses and microscopes will fall from around 11% to zero, benefitting educational institutions, laboratories, hospitals and research organizations.

8. Aircraft parts and advanced manufacturing products Tariffs on aircraft components, engines and scientific measuring instruments currently attract duties of up to 11%. These tariffs will be zero under the FTA, helping the aviation, manufacturing and engineering sectors reduce costs and, in turn, the final prices for end consumers.

India-EU trade deal: What will get cheaper for you? The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), described as the “Mother of All Deals,” was concluded in January 2026.

Under the agreement, the EU will eliminate tariffs on more than 90% of tariff lines, while India will remove tariffs on 86% of tariff lines. Overall, trade liberalization will eventually cover 96.6% of Indian tariff lines and 99.3% of EU tariff lines.

1. Cosmetics and beauty products European beauty and personal care products are likely to become more affordable. India currently imposes tariffs of up to 22% on cosmetics, most of which will be phased out over five to seven years under the agreement.

2. Olive oil Olive oil is among the biggest beneficiaries of the agreement. Current import duties of up to 45% will either be eliminated immediately or phased out over five years, making European olive oil significantly more affordable for Indians.

3. Chocolates, confectionery and processed foods The agreement proposes eliminating tariffs on a range of processed food products, including chocolates, confectionery, bread and pastry products, pasta and pet food.

These products currently attract tariffs of around 33%, which will be removed either immediately or over a phased period. Sheep meat (currently subject to a 33% tariff) will also benefit from tariff elimination over a phased period.

4. Wine, spirits and beer European alcoholic beverages and several fruit juices are expected to become more competitively priced in India.

Tariffs that currently reach as high as 150% in some cases will be gradually reduced to 30% for most wines, 40% for all spirits and 50% for beer, making premium European wines and spirits more affordable for Indian consumers.

5. Kiwis and pears The agreement provides sizeable tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for several European fruits, including kiwis and pears. These tariff-rate quotas could increase the availability of imported fruits and potentially improve pricing through greater market access.

6. Textiles and apparel Most tariffs on European textiles and apparel will be removed when the agreement comes into force, making imported European clothing brands more accessible in the Indian market.

7. Car parts and automobile components India will gradually remove tariffs on most European car parts over a period of five to 10 years. While consumers may not buy these products directly, lower costs for manufacturers and service providers could eventually benefit vehicle owners.

8. Home improvement and lifestyle products Several consumer-oriented products are also expected to benefit from tariff reductions, including ceramics, plastics, household products, boats and recreational marine equipment. Many of these duties will either be removed immediately or phased out over time.

9. Machinery and industrial equipment Tariffs on European machinery, tools and industrial equipment will be gradually reduced. About half of these tariffs will be liberalised when the agreement comes into force, while the remaining duties will be phased out over periods of up to 10 years.

Although these are primarily business products, lower costs could improve productivity and reduce costs across various industries.