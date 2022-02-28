Ukraine conflict exposes single nation, single currency risk

Single country and single currency risk is the risk of having all your investments in just one country and currency, even if it is your own country by citizenship. Political, economic, and military issues can cause the value of such investments to drop sharply. Indian investors have gradually been taking exposure to foreign stocks such as US tech companies over the past few years. The mutual fund industry has also launched several overseas funds during this time, to provide global diversification. However, this process came to a halt since mutual funds hit a Sebi-mandated industry-wide limit of $7 billion in early February. All fresh investments in international mutual funds (apart from those investing in ETFs) have been suspended for nearly a month. Investors can invest outside India through the liberalized remittance scheme (LRS) of the RBI. Under this route, investors can remit and invest up to $2,50,000 per year in foreign stocks and bonds.