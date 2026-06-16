ULIP income tax rules explained: Exemption criteria and how to report gains in ITR

A unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP) is a combination of life insurance and investment, with part of the premium invested in market-linked funds such as equity, debt or balanced/hybrid funds. ULIPs are usually chosen by investors seeking insurance coverage along with the potential for wealth creation.
Ulips are increasingly adopting a mutual fund-like approach, launching new fund offers and mirroring mutual fund categorisation. The tax treatment of ULIPs depends on factors such as the annual premium, the date on which the policy was issued, and whether the policy satisfies the conditions for exemption under the income tax law.
As per revisions made during the Finance Act, 2021, the tax treatment of ULIPs issued on or after 1 February 2021 depends largely on the annual premium. If the annual premium paid towards one or more ULIPs does not exceed ₹2.5 lakh, the maturity proceeds will qualify for tax exemption, meaning the amount received post maturity will be tax-free.
However, if the annual premium exceeds ₹2.5 lakh, the ULIP loses this exemption and is treated as a capital asset for taxation. The gains arising on redemption or maturity are then taxed as long-term capital gains at 10% on the portion above ₹1 lakh, according to Cleartax.
The tax rules on ULIP were further widened in the Union Budget 2025. Earlier, only ULIPs with annual premiums above ₹2.5 lakh were treated as capital assets. Under the revised provisions, certain ULIPs whose premiums exceed 10% of the policy value will also fall within the taxable category. As a result, investors should consider both the premium amount and policy structure to determine the tax treatment of their ULIP proceeds.
After the amendment, the maturity proceeds of ULIP plans where policies are issued on or after 1 February 2021, will no longer be exempt, in case:
Investors must also note that no taxation is imposed if maturity proceeds are received upon the death of an individual.
Here are the steps an investor must follow if they want to report ULIP proceeds in their income tax filing:
Source: Bajaj Finserv
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.