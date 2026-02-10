The Ulip paradox: Its tax perks come with unexpected long-term trade-offs.
Khyati Dharamsi 6 min read 10 Feb 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Ulips come with tax advantages, but from a structural standpoint, the product has limitations.
The government brought unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips) under the tax net in 2021 to discourage their sale as investment-only products and to bring some parity with mutual funds, an investment product they are often pitted against.
