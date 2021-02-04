Ulip tax creates confusion for investors, insurance industry

According to industry officials and tax experts, there could be three scenarios. One, the government could clarify that irrespective of the underlying fund, long-term gains would be taxed at 10% if they are over ₹1 lakh. It would be a product-level taxation. In the second scenario, the government could look at fund-level taxation where the investor would need to calculate the tax implication on equity and debt funds separately. In another option, the government may not allow switching of funds or allow it after the payment of relevant tax.

