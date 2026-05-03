How does a Ulip compare to buying a term plan and investing in MFs separately?

My insurance agent is recommending a Ulip with an annual premium of ₹100,000 and a sum assured of ₹10 lakh. He says it gives me both life cover and market-linked investment returns in one product. Is this a good deal? How does a Ulip compare to buying a term plan and investing in mutual funds separately?

- Name withheld on request

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The comparison you are making is the right one. Unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips) bundle life insurance and investment into a single product. There are two principal benefits of such a plan. First, ease of administration of a single plan with dual objectives. Second, Ulips carry a tax advantage. Ulip maturity proceeds are exempt from tax provided the annual premium does not exceed ₹250,000 per annum and the sum assured is 10 times or more than the premium.

That said, there are two advantages of a stand-alone term plan plus mutual fund combo. First, stand-alone term plans are generally cheaper. The mortality charges in a Ulip are usually high. Additionally, the cost structure of a Ulip is higher than that of mutual funds. The second advantage is that the life cover runs independently of the investment corpus.

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In the Ulip, the total benefit that the nominee would get in case of the insured’s death is the sum assured or corpus value, whichever is higher. In the case of a stand-alone term plan, the nominee would get the sum assured of the term plan and the corpus value of the mutual fund.

I left my corporate job eight months ago to work as an independent consultant. My employer’s group health insurance and the group term life cover have both lapsed. I have no personal policies in place. I earn approximately ₹15 lakh a year. How should I go about building my insurance from scratch as a self-employed professional?

- Name withheld on request

This is common among professionals who move from salaried employment to self-employment. The key difference from a salaried person is that you have no default coverage across health, term, and accident. You need to build each of these independently.

Start with life insurance. Buy a pure term plan with a sum assured of at least ₹1.5 crore, which is ten times your annual income. As a self-employed individual, there is no employer provident fund or gratuity as a financial fallback for your dependents. Choose a policy term that covers you up to at least 65 years of age. This would cover your active earning period.

For health insurance, buy a base individual or family floater policy between ₹10 lakh and 15 lakh. In case there is an adverse family medical history, you may consider buying a higher cover.

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Finally, buy a standalone personal accident policy. A personal accident policy pays a lump sum in the event of accidental death or permanent disability. Premiums are low relative to the benefit provided. If your consulting work involves giving professional advice, consider a professional indemnity policy as well, which covers liability arising from errors and omissions in your professional work.