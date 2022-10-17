Ultra short-term funds vs bank FDs: Where should I invest 7 lakh for 18 months?

The investment decision primarily depends upon your income tax slab. Assuming you are in 20% or the highest slab of 30%, then you should not invest your hard-earned money in a bank fixed deposit as post tax returns will not even beat the inflation. It will be a better option to invest your surplus fund into the “Ultra Short Duration Fund" of a reputed AMC. Due to the tax efficient structure of the said fund, your returns will be superior if compared with the post-tax interest from Bank Fixed Deposit. Also, you will enjoy the facility of “any time liquidity" which is not there in case of Bank FD (without penalty on interest income). However, if you have nil tax liability, you may consider investing in a suitable bank FD or a highest rated corporate FD i.e., Bajaj Finance which could offer little higher return than a Bank FDs.

