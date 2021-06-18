Ultra-short-term debt funds are the best bet for immediate goals

You are currently invested in large-cap, flexi-cap and hybrid equity funds. All these have been good performers over the last year but have been average performers over the last few years except for the hybrid, which is more consistent among the three. You may consider changing the large-cap and flexi-cap funds with ones such as Canara Blue-chip Equity. Mirae Large-cap in the large-cap space and Mirae Emerging Blue-chip in the large and mid-cap category can be considered for starting monthly investments. You can also add a mid-cap, where Kotak Emerging Equity is a good option.

