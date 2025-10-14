Unclaimed fortunes: Why ₹1 trillion in investor money remains out of reach
Maulik M 5 min read 14 Oct 2025, 04:26 pm IST
Millions of investors may be walking past their own money—deposits, dividends, and insurance payouts—trapped in unclaimed accounts. Retrieving it is rarely simple, with legal hurdles, lost paperwork, and fragmented systems in the way.
Millions of Indian investors are sitting on a hidden fortune— ₹1 trillion in unclaimed bank deposits, insurance payouts, mutual funds, and dividends, plus 1.72 billion unclaimed shares as of August. Much of it has gone untouched for years, scattered across agencies, with many unaware it exists or unsure how to claim it.
