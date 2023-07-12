Here is how you can lay claim to those long-forgotten assets

It had all the makings of a scam, or so she thought. When Alka Gupta, a resident of Delhi, received a letter recently from a firm that she had not heard of before, she decided to ignore it. The letter claimed that her shares, lying unclaimed, were now worth several lakhs of rupees. This is a scam, she thought to herself, several times until it hit her. Thirty years ago, Gupta had subscribed to the initial public offering (IPO) of one of the top banks of India and had forgotten all about it.

