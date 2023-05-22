Unclaimed deposits in bank savings accounts, Fixed Deposits (FDs): How to get your money back explained here3 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Unclaimed deposits in bank savings accounts, FDs: The primary reason for deposits becoming unclaimed is the death of the depositor/accountholder without leaving a nomination
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced a ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign for banks to trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits of every bank in every district of the country within 100 days. The banks will start the campaign on June 1.
