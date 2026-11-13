Unclaimed dividends, lost shares or pending claims? Resolve these issues at SEBI Niveshak Shivir; check date, venue

Investors who have lost track of their shares, are waiting for unpaid dividends or have been unable to resolve pending claims can get assistance through an upcoming investor outreach programme in New Delhi.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, are jointly organising the 8th Niveshak Shivir on 17 November.
The initiative aims to help shareholders resolve issues related to unclaimed investments and pending documentation by bringing together market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) and registrar and transfer agents (RTAs).
Here's what you need to know.
According to a SEBI press release dated 12 November, investors can seek assistance at the camp to resolve various issues.
The initiative will be conducted in collaboration with four market infrastructure institutions: BSE, CDSL, NSE and NSDL. Registrars and transfer agents, including KFin Technologies, MUFG Intime India, Bigshare Services, Datamatics Business Solutions and Purva Sharegistry India, will also participate.
RTAs maintain shareholder records and facilitate services such as dividend payments, transfers and changes to investor details.
According to a Sebi press release, the camp will be held on 17 November from 10 am to 4 pm.
Venue: India Habitat Centre, Jacaranda Hall, near Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, Delhi – 110003 (Entry from Gate No. 3 on Vardhaman Marg).
Shareholders or their authorized representatives should carry an official government identity document for entry. Acceptable documents are Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, driving licence, etc.
Investors can also carry relevant share certificates, dividend records and claim-related documents to help institutions identify and address their grievances.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Investors should visit SEBI's official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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