Unclaimed Financial Assets: How to check and claim your forgotten money from banks, mutual funds, insurance and NPS

Do you know that crores of rupees are lying forgotten in India’s financial system? Right now, the country has ₹78,000 crore in unclaimed bank deposits, ₹14,000 crore in unclaimed insurance funds, and ₹3,000 crore in unclaimed mutual fund investments.
Some of this money could belong to you, your parents, or your grandparents and has been lying unclaimed in bank accounts, mutual funds, or insurance policies for years, and you might not even be aware of it.
So, let's find out the different types of unclaimed assets, how you can check this amount, and the steps to claim them.
There are five types of unclaimed financial assets you need to check.
This includes all types of bank deposits except those on hold due to legal proceedings. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank deposits that are not operated for at least 10 years are directly transferred to the DEA (Depositor Education and Awareness) fund.
Bank deposits become unclaimed when the account is forgotten by the beneficiary or by the legal heirs. If the details of the customers are changed, it can also turn into unclaimed assets.
You can check unclaimed assets on the respective bank websites or the RBI's UDGAM portal.
The unclaimed mutual funds are the redemption amount, or the dividend earnings from the mutual funds that are not credited to the investor's bank account. An inactive folio is one in which an investor has not initiated any transaction (financial or non-financial) in the last 10 years, but a unit balance is available in the folio.
The main reasons mutual funds enter unclaimed status are bank account closure, incomplete bank account details, or non-KYC compliance.
To check the unclaimed amount, you can visit the website of AMC or RTA. You can also visit the MF Central website and go to the MITRA portal to check the unclaimed amount.
This includes shares, debentures, and dividend earnings. If any amount remains unclaimed for 7 years, it is transferred, along with the accrued interest, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).
You can check the unclaimed shares on the IEPFA portal by entering the PAN, investor details, or company name.
An unclaimed insurance amount is money that an insurance company owes to a policyholder, nominee, or beneficiary but has been unable to pay due to the claimant being unreachable or not coming forward to claim it. This includes any income earned on the amount and remains unpaid for more than 12 months after it becomes due.
If the amount continues to remain unclaimed for over 10 years, the insurer is required to transfer it to the Senior Citizens' Welfare Fund (SCWF).
You can check the unclaimed insurance amount on the respective website of the insurer or the IRDAI's Bima Bharosa Portal.
These are NPS or NPS-Lite contributions deposited through Points of Presence (POPs) but not credited to the subscriber's Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) due to reconciliation issues.
Such amounts may remain unclaimed when subscriber details are incomplete or unavailable, making it difficult to identify the rightful account holder. If these contributions remain unreconciled for more than seven years with POPs, they are treated as unclaimed amounts.
You can check the unclaimed pension amount through the PFRDA portal.
Note: On 29 May, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) launched the Unclaimed Assets Portal that can help you search for unclaimed bank deposits, insurance proceeds, shares, dividends, and mutual fund investments in one place.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.