Unclaimed shares: A step-by-step guide for the claim and recovery process
Summary
If dividends remain unclaimed for seven consecutive years, they, along with associated shares, go to the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), a government body appointed to help people recover their unclaimed shares and dividends.
NEW DELHI : You are cleaning your house and find some documents suggesting your father had bought shares in a company. You think the shares must be worth a great amount, but you are clueless about how to proceed.
