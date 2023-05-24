Invest long term, invest in India: Quant founder Sandeep Tandon7 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 12:59 AM IST
Tandon believes that efficient market hypothesis has proven to be quite ineffective at understanding the markets and it’s time to change how people manage their money.
Sandeep Tandon is not your typical mutual fund chief executive officer (CEO). He is neither a fan of investment guru Warren Buffett nor of Jim Simons, the famous hedge fund manager with an impeccable track record. Instead, the founder of the Quant group of companies prides himself on his unconstrained data-driven investment approach. He also believes that efficient market hypothesis has proven to be quite ineffective at understanding the markets and it’s time to change how people manage their money.
