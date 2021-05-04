Unconventional investments for a young investor

It could be anything. It could be an experience (a hot air balloon ride in the Sonoran Desert) or a lifestyle (a global cruise every three years). It may just be accumulating gadgets, building a fabulous house or just that you don’t want to retire poor. There is no right and wrong. There is no good and bad. There is no normal and absurd. Just be true and honest to yourself. Someone else’s pleasures may not bring you happiness. What fulfils them may not be your cup of tea.