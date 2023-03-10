Under construction vs ready-to-move-in: Where to invest for better returns

Buying a ready unit insulates the buyer from the execution risk of delay or non-performance by the developer, and enables buyers to move in immediately. The major reasons why a prospective buyer should consider an under construction property are greater choice in terms of available inventory, the financial burden of the house purchase can be spread over an average period of 2-3 years, and the introduction of RERA has brought in a lot of transparency to increase buyer awareness and accountability. Prospective buyers should carefully weigh the risk and reward before committing.