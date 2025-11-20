Buying an under-construction home shrinks your home loan tax advantage
Shipra Singh
20 Nov 2025
Summary
The tax laws don’t allow interest deduction to be claimed while the property is under construction, and cap the total interest benefit that can be availed after taking possession
For many homebuyers, a housing loan is more than a means to acquire a property. It is viewed as a form of leverage–one can use borrowed money to own an appreciating asset while enjoying generous tax breaks that reduce the cost of borrowing. This logic drives countless buyers toward under-construction homes. But the home loan deduction tax fine print for an under-construction property may play spoilsport.
