Understand covid specifications before buying travel policy

Trip cancellation: If you plan a trip during the covid-omicron wave, your trip can get cancelled or delayed if the cases rise. Therefore, when purchasing travel insurance, select the Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) add-on. It will allow the insured to use the option to cancel travel plans other than those specified in the policy. The add-on generally provides 70-75% reimbursement of your non-refundable trip costs. Amit Chhabra, head- health and travel insurance, Policybazaar.com, said, “CFAR provides flexibility and freedom when taking decisions on travel reservations. In addition, the rider covers the scope of coronavirus accommodation and flight cancellation benefits."